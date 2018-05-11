The family of an NYPD officer from Elmont who was killed in 1989 by a burglar spoke out in anger Friday after asking the state Parole Board not to release his murderer from custody.

At a hearing Friday, the family of Officer Anthony Dwyer — who police said was pushed down an air shaft by fleeing burglar Eddie Matos — presented an impact statement to the parole board office in Manhattan. Matos, who is serving a 25-years-to-life term in Green Haven prison, will be considered for parole next month.

“My son will never get a chance to come back to his family,” Dwyer’s mother, Marge, told reporters. “This guy does not deserve a chance either; he should stay there and rot in hell as far as I am concerned.”

Dwyer was accompanied by her husband, Edward, son Andrew, daughter Maureen and two grandchildren, as well as some friends. A phalanx of NYPD officers stood behind the family.

Police said Dwyer, 23, was killed after Matos and two accomplices broke into a McDonald’s restaurant on Seventh Avenue and 40th Street in Manhattan. The three were chased onto a rooftop by cops, including Dwyer.

Court records showed that Dwyer was found lying on his back about 25 feet down the airshaft. It took 45 minutes for emergency service workers to extricate Dwyer. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch said that in light of the release by the parole board of Herman Bell, the convicted killer of police officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones in 1971, the public should make its voice heard. Bell was released despite strenuous and vocal protests by the PBA and members of the public.

“We are worried today because last week a killer was allowed to walk out these doors to freedom,” Lynch said.

Referring to the parole board, he said, “We have to make sure that they know that they work for us the public.”

Matos, 50, has twice before been denied parole by the board. He was not present at Friday’s hearing, Lynch said.

A spokesman for the state Department of Corrections said Matos will have his parole interview the week of June 18, after which the board has two weeks to render its decision.