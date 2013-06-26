Anthony Weiner ahead of Christine Quinn in NYC mayoral poll

New York City mayoral hopeful Anthony Weiner is leading his Democratic rivals in a new poll.

The Wall Street Journal/WNBC/Marist survey shows the ex-congressman ahead of City Council Speaker Christine Quinn for the first time.

As recently as May, a Marist poll showed Quinn leading Weiner 24 percent to 19 percent.

The poll shows voters are ready to give Weiner a second chance two years after a sexting scandal derailed his career.

Weiner captured 25 percent of registered Democrats polled. Quinn got 20 percent. Trailing them were Ex-Comptroller Bill Thompson with 13 percent, Public Advocate Bill de Blasio 10 percent and Comptroller John Liu 8 percent. Twenty-four percent were undecided.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The poll surveyed 689 registered Democrats June 17-21. It has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.