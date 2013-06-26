Anthony Weiner ahead of Christine Quinn in NYC mayoral poll
New York City mayoral hopeful Anthony Weiner is leading his Democratic rivals in a new poll.
The Wall Street Journal/WNBC/Marist survey shows the ex-congressman ahead of City Council Speaker Christine Quinn for the first time.
As recently as May, a Marist poll showed Quinn leading Weiner 24 percent to 19 percent.
The poll shows voters are ready to give Weiner a second chance two years after a sexting scandal derailed his career.
Weiner captured 25 percent of registered Democrats polled. Quinn got 20 percent. Trailing them were Ex-Comptroller Bill Thompson with 13 percent, Public Advocate Bill de Blasio 10 percent and Comptroller John Liu 8 percent. Twenty-four percent were undecided.
The poll surveyed 689 registered Democrats June 17-21. It has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.