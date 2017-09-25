One-time Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner sobbed Monday as he was sentenced to 21 months in prison in federal court in Manhattan for sexting with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl and asking her to undress for him online.

Weiner, who choked up as he pleaded for leniency, began crying after U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said his history of compulsive sexting that twice destroyed his political ambitions made it hard to trust him, and she needed to impose a jail term to deter others.

“Because of defendant’s notoriety . . . there is the opportunity to make a statement that could protect other minors,” she said.

Weiner, 53, whose marriage to longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin had once put him near the apex of political power and celebrity, had asked for no jail time from Cote, a former Catholic girls’ schoolteacher, so that he could pursue treatment for sex addiction.

“I was a very sick man for a very long time. I have a disease but no excuse,” said Weiner, who resigned from Congress in 2011 when his sexting with adult women was first exposed and then later torpedoed a comeback campaign for mayor in New York City with another sexting scandal.

Cote said that history left her troubled about his prognosis for success, and worried the habit might again affect a minor.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“The difficulty here is that this is a very strong compulsion,” she said. “So strong . . . that despite the destruction of his career on two occasions he continued the activity.”

The judge said that in addition to 21 months in prison, surrendering no later than Nov. 6, Weiner will be on probation for three years when he gets out and subject to intensive monitoring of computer and social media use. He was fined $10,000 and will have to register as a sex offender.

Anthony Weiner, the former Democratic congressman whose sexting scandals ended his political career, exits the federal courthouse in Manhattan after pleading guilty to charges in May 2017. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle Anthony Weiner, the former Democratic congressman whose sexting scandals ended his political career, exits the federal courthouse in Manhattan after pleading guilty to charges in May 2017. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

In a sad scene after the judge left, Weiner sat with his lawyer head down and weeping for several minutes as the court was cleared. When he left, Weiner and lawyer Arlo Devlin-Brown declined comment and hustled into a waiting car. Abedin, who is in divorce proceedings, wasn’t present.”

At the time of his exchanges with the high school girl in early 2016, Weiner was engaged in texting exchanges with 19 other adult women, lawyers said. He asked the girl to “touch herself” while naked and described “what he would do to her if she were 18,” according to court papers.

When those exchanges came to light last fall, the investigation led to the discovery of new emails from Clinton, reopening an FBI probe of her handling of classified material as Secretary of State that damaged her campaign in the final stages of the presidential race.

Weiner pleaded guilty in May to transferring obscene materials to a minor. He faced up to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors asked Cote to give him 21 to 27 months. Both sides agreed Weiner is not a pedophile, although the government said he admitted an attraction to teen-themed porn.

The defense argued that the case was unusual because the teen sought out Weiner to try to make money off a scandal, and he made no effort to meet her or sell her online sexual performances. Cote — who received sealed letters from the girl and her father — dismissed questions about her behavior.

“I don’t think her motives are relevant,” the judge said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

After the sentence Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim praised the result.

“Anthony Weiner . . . asked a girl who he knew to be 15 years old to display her naked body and engage in sexually explicit behavior for him online,” Kim said in a statement. “Justice demands that this type of conduct be prosecuted and punished with time in prison.”

It is unclear where Weiner will do his time. Devlin-Brown said that if the Bureau of Prisons decides to house him close to home, because it’s a short sentence he might well end up at the high-security Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

He asked Cote to recommend Federal Correctional Institution Schuylkill, near Allentown, Pa. The judge said she wouldn’t name a prison, but would not urge prison officials to place him close to home.