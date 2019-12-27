Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the latest anti-Semitic attack — viewed by the NYPD and city officials as the fifth this week — with a message on Twitter Friday, writing: "Hate doesn't have a home in our city."

The tweet followed what police said was an attack on a Jewish mother walking with her 3-year-old son Thursday afternoon in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn. Three of the prior four attacks occurred in Brooklyn, the other in Manhattan, police said.

In a Christmas Day tweet, de Blasio condemned the earlier attacks, writing: “The despicable crimes committed against our Jewish community over the last 24 hours are an attack on ALL New Yorkers. The NYPD is actively investigating all of them and will bring the perpetrators to justice.”

On Friday, the Mayor vowed that the NYPD would increase their presence in Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg, adding: "Anyone who terrorizes our Jewish community WILL face justice."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also weighed in on the incidents, issuing a statement that read: "This horrific and cowardly act of antisemitism is repugnant to our values, and it's even more despicable that it occurred over the holidays."

The latest incident occurred on Avenue U near West Fifth Street Thursday at about 3:20 p.m., when, the NYPD said, a 42-year-old homeless woman struck a 34-year-old woman in the face with a bag, yelling: "You [expletive] Jew! Your end is coming!"

Police said the attacker, identified as Ayana Logan, was arrested by officers from the 61st Precinct and charged with assault as a hate crime, acting in a manner injurious to a child, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment. Arraignment details were not immediately known.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force already is investigating four prior anti-Semitic attacks that occurred this week, according to a police spokesman.

The first attack took place at about 11:40 a.m. Monday on East 41st Street near Third Avenue in Manhattan, when a Miami man allegedly kicked, punched and hurled anti-Semitic slurs at a 65-year-old Orthodox Jewish man.

Steven Jorge, 28, was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime. The victim refused medical attention.

Also on Monday, a group of teenagers approached a 6-year-old boy and his 7-year-old friend at 8:40 p.m. inside the lobby of a South Williamsburg residential building and struck them from behind. The assailants fled the building before police arrived. Emergency medical services treated the boys on the scene for minor injuries.

The third attack occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, police said, when a group of unidentified individuals hurled anti-Semitic slurs at a 25-year-old Jewish man walking southbound on Kingston Avenue.

One of the individuals then approached the victim and threw a drink at him. There were no reported injuries.

Later on Tuesday, a 56-year-old Jewish man told police he was assaulted on Union Street in Crown Heights. The victim said he was punched shortly after 5 p.m. by one of a group of individuals who had approached him.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Hate crimes in the city increased by 33% from 2018 to 2019, the NYPD said in October.

De Blasio vowed Friday that, "In addition to heightened visibility, there will be increased visits to houses of worship and other critical areas in the community," adding: "Anti-Semitism is an attack on the values of our city — and we will confront it head-on."

With AP