At least eight separate attacks in New York City this week involved suspected anti-Semitism — including one on Christmas that had not been previously reported, according to the NYPD Saturday.

In the attack on Christmas, a 40-year-old man told police he was walking just after 1 a.m. in Brooklyn while wearing Jewish religious garb when a stranger punched him in the face, causing a lip gash, and fled, according to NYPD spokeswoman Det. Sophia Mason.

The attacks, mostly in Brooklyn neighborhoods with large concentrations of religious Jews, have involved victims being punched, slapped, and doused with liquid. At the headquarters of the Chabad Lubavitch in Crown Heights, police said the organization was threatened by a man who came in the building. He’s not been arrested.

In many of the attacks, police said the assailants have used anti-Semitic slurs. The victims have been men, women and young children.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has promised to add more police officers to patrol, deter and catch attackers.

“Anyone who terrorizes our Jewish community WILL face justice,” his account tweeted Friday.

In a statement issued Saturday, when six of the attacks had been publicly reported, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: ‪"The cowards responsible for these despicable attacks are trying to inject fear into our Jewish communities, but New Yorkers will always band together and categorically reject anti-Semitism whenever it rears its ugly head. New York will continue to light the way for hope and acceptance, especially in the darkest of times, and we will be more united than ever before."

Hate crimes in New York City are up — mostly driven by anti-Semitic incidents, according to the NYPD.

NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea said earlier this month that there had been a 22-percent increase in anti-Semitic crimes this year, though most were not physical violence but vandalism like swastika graffiti.