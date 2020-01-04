A man denied entry to a yeshiva in Far Rockaway approached a car out front, made anti-Semitic remarks and spat at a woman through an open passenger window of a vehicle, according to the NYPD.

It was yet another allegation involving anti-Semitism in a city experiencing an increase in reported crimes targeting Jews, particularly Orthodox Jews and their institutions.

Details about what happened at the yeshiva, at 15-13 Central Ave., on Dec. 24 at 9:40 a.m. were released Friday night by the NYPD, which publicized a video showing a suspect in a hooded sweatshirt, backpack and rolling luggage.

The address is the location of the yeshiva Talmud Torah Siach Yitzchok, which aims “to unleash the almost limitless potential lying dormant within every precious Yiddishe neshama,” or Jewish soul.

It was unclear why the man sought entry into the yeshiva. A police officer who answered the phone at the NYPD’s press office said he didn’t know whether the woman was struck by man's spit.

Observant Jews don’t answer the phone or transact nonreligious business on the sabbath, so a representative of Siach Yitzchok could not be reached Saturday for comment.

In the final days of 2019, there were at least eight separate attacks in the city involving anti-Semitism. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said that there had been a 22% increase in anti-Semitic crimes reported last year, most not physical violence but vandalism such as swastika graffiti.

There have also been much bloodier attacks in the metropolitan area, including the murder of Jews in Jersey City that left three dead at a kosher supermarket as well as a police officer, and a stabbing attack in upstate Monsey at a rabbi’s Hanukkah celebration in which five were wounded.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is scheduled to deliver an address Saturday morning at the sabbath services of Ansche Chesed, a synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, according to his public schedule.