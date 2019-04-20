TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
61° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

NYPD: Woman hacked to death in Brooklyn apartment

By The Associated Press
Print

Police say a woman was hacked to death and a second woman is being treated for stab wounds after a killer who may have used an ax attacked them inside a Brooklyn apartment.

Police say the carnage was discovered after the surviving victim hailed an Uber outside the Housing Authority's Bushwick Houses at 1:30 a.m. Saturday and asked to be taken to a hospital.

The driver called 911 and police and medics responded. The woman told them there was a dead body inside her apartment. She told them her own 4-year-old daughter was also in the apartment.

Police found the dead woman nearly decapitated. The child was unharmed in another room.

Officers are investigating whether an ax found in the building's trash compactor may have been the murder weapon.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Betty Huyler Gilles, an original member of the 'Fly Girls': History of female aviators has LI ties
Stir-fried cauliflower topped with cilantro is served at Northern Chinese eatery closes on LI
It rained heavily in Lawrence Saturday morning. Forecast: Flash flood watch for LI
On Long Island, doctors are increasingly recognizing their Opioid epidemic puts doctors under more scrutiny
This Bayport home is listed for $624,999. Owner: President may have visited $624,999 home
Pat Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, come LI's Pat Benatar, more stars set for Music Mondays