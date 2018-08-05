A baby boy rescued from the East River Sunday afternoon has died, according to the NYPD.

Passers-by spotted the infant in the water near Pier 16 around 4:06 p.m. — not far from the Brooklyn Bridge — and called police, according to a police spokesman.

The infant was transported to New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the spokesman said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as how the child reached the water, were not immediately clear.