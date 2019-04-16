A Baldwin man who teaches in Brooklyn has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old female student during a school trip and in a classroom, authorities said.

Daniel Santiago, 29, is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three of third-degree sexual abuse and three of endangering the welfare of a child, according to court documents. He was arrested by the NYPD on Monday and arraigned Tuesday in Kings Criminal Court.

Information about bail and his defense attorney were not immediately available through online court records.

Education officials said Santiago has worked for the city Department of Education since 2014 and most recently taught at the Brooklyn Science and Engineering Academy.

"This teacher was immediately reassigned away from the classroom when we were made aware of this disturbing allegation," a statement from the Department of Education said. "We'll seek to remove him from payroll as quickly as possible while the investigation is pending."

Court documents state that Santiago is accused of inappropriately touching the victim on a bus during a school trip and twice inside a classroom. The alleged incidents occurred on April 5, 9 and 10, according to the criminal complaint.