TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Officials: NYC teacher from Baldwin accused of sexually abusing student

Daniel Santiago, 29, employed by the city Education Department since 2014, faces multiple counts and has been reassigned away from the classroom, officials say.

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Print

A Baldwin man who teaches in Brooklyn has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old female student during a school trip and in a classroom, authorities said.

Daniel Santiago, 29, is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three of third-degree sexual abuse and three of endangering the welfare of a child, according to court documents. He was arrested by the NYPD on Monday and arraigned  Tuesday in Kings Criminal Court.

Information about bail and his defense attorney were not immediately available through online court records.

Education officials said Santiago has worked for the  city Department of Education since 2014 and most recently taught at the Brooklyn Science and Engineering Academy.

"This teacher was immediately reassigned away from the classroom when we were made aware of this disturbing allegation," a statement from the Department of Education said. "We'll seek to remove him from payroll as quickly as possible while the investigation is pending." 

Court documents state that Santiago is accused of inappropriately touching the victim on a bus during a school trip  and twice inside a classroom. The alleged incidents occurred on April 5, 9 and 10, according to the criminal complaint.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Alec Baldwin, seen at the "Exploring the Arts" Baldwin honors late father, an LI teacher
Award-wining writer Anna Quindlen will appear April 22 Best-selling author brings 'Nanaville' bliss to LI 
NuHealth board chairman George Tsunis outside the East Democrats want hearings into NUMC foundation
Thomas Muscarella, joined by wife Rose Muscarella, is New Hempstead Town councilman is sworn in
The Long Island Rail Road carried 7.5 million LIRR exceeds March on-time goal
Officials at United Riverhead Terminal in Jamesport wanted Plans for biodiesel fuel terminal withdrawn