TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
61° Good Morning
NewsNew York

NYPD: Barber threw unhappy customer through window

By The Associated Press
Print

Police say a stylist at a Brooklyn barbershop threw a client through the front window after he complained about his haircut.

According to the Daily News, the 33-year-old victim was at the Levels Barbershop in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Thursday afternoon. Police say he threatened to withhold payment for the cut because he didn't like it. The barber was enraged and shoved him through the storefront window, police said. The assault left a gaping hole in the glass.

The victim's face was ripped open and his clothing was covered in blood. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The stylist ran off. Other barbers there said they didn't know the stylist's name or how to reach him. Police are investigating.

By The Associated Press

More news

Local wineries anticipate a good season. At one Officials: Rising gas prices won't dampen LI tourism
The temperature will hit a high near 60 Forecast: Periods of rain throughout day
You can see the Robert Moses Causeway from $989,000 home comes with iconic LI view
Dorothy Cardi skydiving on Sept. 29, 2017 to Where to cruise, skydive and trapeze on LI
Edward Mangano leaves federal court in Central Islip Mangano-Venditto jury starts deliberations
Anastasia and Helena Roura will graduate from Stony Mother, daughter graduate from Stony Brook today