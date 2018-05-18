Police say a stylist at a Brooklyn barbershop threw a client through the front window after he complained about his haircut.

According to the Daily News, the 33-year-old victim was at the Levels Barbershop in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Thursday afternoon. Police say he threatened to withhold payment for the cut because he didn't like it. The barber was enraged and shoved him through the storefront window, police said. The assault left a gaping hole in the glass.

The victim's face was ripped open and his clothing was covered in blood. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The stylist ran off. Other barbers there said they didn't know the stylist's name or how to reach him. Police are investigating.