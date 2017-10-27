NYPD officers and Barclays Center security guards broke up an unruly crowd outside the Brooklyn venue Thursday night after ticketless fans tried to force their way into a sold-out concert, officials said.
The scuffle at about 8:30 p.m. prompted Barclays to close its doors to ticket holders for Power 105.1’s Powerhouse show, which was slated for performances by Cardi B, Migos and other musical acts, according to Mandy Gutmann, a spokeswoman for Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which runs the venue.
“In order to provide a safe and secure environment for all guests, Barclays Center security worked with the New York Police Department to disperse the crowd,” Gutmann said in an email. “The doors were closed at this time and no further entry was permitted into the event.”
A spokesman for the NYPD said there were no arrests.
Despite the commotion, the show continued, Gutmann said.
Customers whose tickets were not scanned can request refunds where they purchased them, she said.
