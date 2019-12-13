The NYPD has arrested a 13-year-old boy in the stabbing death of a Barnard College freshman during a botched robbery in a park near the campus, according to a source familiar with the case.

The suspect is accused of killing Tessa Majors, 18, who was walking through Manhattan's Morningside Park on Wednesday night near Barnard, which is affiliated with Columbia University.

The boy’s name has not been released, and an NYPD spokeswoman declined to comment.

Majors, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was walking in the park just before 7 p.m. Wednesday when she was accosted by an unknown number of people and stabbed during a struggle, police officials said.

Majors then staggered to a nearby street, where she was spotted by a security guard who called 911, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said. She died at a hospital.

Harrison said possibly as many as three attackers were involved.

Investigators recovered a knife Thursday but were not certain whether it was connected to Majors’ death.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking on his weekly radio show Friday, declined to confirm the arrest but said he’s confident that whoever killed Majors would be brought to justice.

With AP