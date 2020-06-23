Swimming at NYC beaches to begin July 1, de Blasio set to announce

Swimming at New York City's beaches will be permitted starting July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to announce Wednesday, reversing a coronavirus-prevention policy that led municipalities on Long Island to limit their beaches to locals.

The change covers the city's 14 miles of beaches, which will open in time for the July Fourth holiday, according to the mayor's press secretary, Freddi Goldstein.

While sunbathing and hanging out on the sand have been allowed despite the restrictions, swimming hasn't been and lifeguards haven't been working the beaches, an effort, the mayor has said, to prevent large crowds.

Swimming season ordinarily begins Memorial Day weekend.

Last month, both Nassau and Suffolk counties, along with several other municipalities on Long Island — Hempstead, Brookhaven, Long Beach — moved to restrict beaches to residents, fearing a surge of New York City residents heading east because their own beaches were closed to swimming. State-run Jones Beach in Nassau and Robert Moses State Park imposed no such residency restrictions.

De Blasio had been suggesting that restrictions could be eased.

"Absolutely, we can have a conversation now with a little more opportunity to envision progress around beaches. And now, we can start a conversation around pools. I don't know if we'll get there, but at least we can at least begin that conversation now for the first time," he said June 9.

City playgrounds opened Monday after being closed for months, as have certain businesses.