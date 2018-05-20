Police are investigating the hospitalization of 25 people for what they say are possible negative reactions from the synthetic drug known as K2, officials said.

Twenty-five people were affected by the synthetic marijuana on Saturday, police said.

Investigators believe a bodega at 930 Broadway, at Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, may have been a source, police said.

Victims were taken to Interfaith Medical Center, Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and Woodhull Medical Center, police said.

K2, which is also known as spice or synthetic marijuana and is made from plant materials sprayed with chemicals, was responsible for Brooklyn’s “zombie apocalypse” in 2015 and 2016, according to the NYPD. The cheap drug reportedly can cause users to pass out, hallucinate and vomit.

The intersection of Broadway and Myrtle Avenue has been identified by law enforcement officials as a K2 hotspot in previous years.

Police did not identify those who have been hospitalized or provide further information about their conditions.

With Alison Fox