Manhattan federal judges announced Wednesday they have voted to name Geoffrey Berman as permanent U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, re-upping the interim appointment he got from the Justice Department despite opposition from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Berman takes over the nation’s most prestigious U.S. Attorney’s office in the wake of controversy that surrounded the firing last year of Preet Bharara, who was followed by Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim until Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions named Berman in January.

Gillibrand, New York’s junior senator, threatened to block Berman’s appointment because she considered a meeting he had with President Donald Trump unseemly, and was worried about politicization of the influential office – the same concern Bharara voiced after his firing.

Berman was never nominated to the Senate. By law, the interim appointment by Sessions was scheduled to run out next week, and the court inherited the power to appoint the U.S. Attorney until someone is nominated and confirmed by the Senate.

“The Court… unanimously has appointed Mr. Berman United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, effective on the expiration of his current term, to serve until a United States Attorney, nominated by the President and appointed with the advice and consent of the United States Senate, takes office,” said an announcement issued Wednesday by Manhattan federal court.

Berman previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Manhattan office, and was practicing with Greenberg Traurig LLP, the Manhattan law firm where Rudy Giuliani was also a partner, when he got the interim appointment in January.

The offices of Gillibrand and Sen. Chuck Schumer had no immediate comment.

Sessions also named Richard Donoghue to head the U.S. Attorney’s office for Brooklyn and Long Island on an interim basis. His interim appointment, like Berman’s, runs out next week. A spokesman for Chief Judge Dora Irizarry had no comment on the timetable for Donoghue.