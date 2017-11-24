The parents of a New Jersey man killed in a truck attack on a New York City bike path have filed a notice that they intend to sue the city and others in connection to his death.
The 32-year-old Darren Drake was among the eight people killed in October when a man drove a rental truck down a bike path in Manhattan.
On Tuesday, his parents filed a notice of claim, the first step before a lawsuit can be filed. They say the vehicle should not have been able to get onto the bike path.
The 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, of Paterson, New Jersey, has been charged with providing material support to the Islamic State group, along with eight counts of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.
Terror suspect lived in quiet Tampa communityTAMPA — Neighbors in the quiet Temple Terrace, Florida apartment complex where New York City Trump faults Schumer, ‘diversity’ immigration in attackWASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called Wednesday for an end to the visa lottery program NYPD cop from LI hailed as hero for stopping attackerWhat more mayhem the terror suspect could have committed, nobody knows — thanks to an Attack witness: We thought it was a Halloween prankChaos erupted Tuesday afternoon in the shadow of the World Trade Center.On a beautiful fall