TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Judge grants delay in start of Saipov's terrorist trial; sets April 2020 date

Attorneys for West Side bike path terrorist asked for more time and said they couldn't prepare a "constitutionally adequate" defense by October.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in St. Charles, Mo., shows Sayfullo Saipov. Saipov is accused of killing eight people Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in a truck attack in lower Manhattan and has been described as a Äúlone wolfÄù terrorist but investigators are continuing to make sure he acted alone. (St. Charles County, Mo. (Department of Corrections/KMOV via AP, File) Photo Credit: AP

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print

Alleged West Side bike path terrorist Sayfullo Saipov won a six-month delay of his death penalty trial from a Manhattan federal court judge on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Vincent Broderick said he was postponing the trial’s start from Oct. 7 to April 13 for reasons including delays caused by the government shutdown and State Department resistance to granting visas to Saipov’s family to assist his lawyers in preparing for trial.

Saipov, 31, of Paterson, N.J., a lawful permanent resident from Uzbekistan, is charged with using a rented van to fatally mow down eight pedestrians in what he allegedly later confessed was an attack inspired by the Islamic State on Halloween in 2017.

President Donald Trump denounced him as a “degenerate animal,” and the government said it would seek the death penalty last year. Broderick agreed to the delay Tuesday after Saipov’s lawyers said they couldn’t prepare a “constitutionally adequate” defense by October.

The lawyers said Saipov’s parents and siblings would be critical witnesses at the penalty phase of any trial, at which jurors hear mitigating evidence about the defendant and decide whether capital punishment is appropriate.

They told Broderick they need more time to try to get the government to approve visas and seek his intervention, if necessary.

Judge Broderick said he agreed that availability of the family was “critical” to the case, but he said he couldn’t order the State Department to issue visas and warned that the defense might have to use an overseas video feed to get their testimony.

“My authority and power…is extremely limited,” Broderick said.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Brookhaven Town landfill in Brookhaven on Feb. DEC: Landfill was in violation of air quality rules
Sam Gonzalez speaking at a news conference at Gonzalez returns $5G in donations from Wolkoffs
The Fairy Dell is at the head of Wetlands catwalk destroyed by Sandy is rebuilt
Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), the Nassau Legislature's Brown: Put politics aside in reassessment debate
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Feb. 7. Curran to oppose legalized marijuana in Nassau
Commuters in the rain at the Mineola LIRR LIRR performance up vs. 2018 but short of goal