Mayor Bill de Blasio expands Central Park vehicle ban

Beginning June 27, all but emergency vehicles will be banned from the park, except on transverse roads.

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
New York City will ban cars from Central Park except on transverse roads beginning June 27, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

The prohibition, which applies to all but emergency motor vehicles, will close Center Drive, Terrace Drive, East Drive and West Drive.

The transverse roads — which are below street grade — at 97th, 86th, 79th and 65th streets will remain open.

“It’s time to focus this park on the people. It really is,” de Blasio said.

Cars have been permitted in the park’s scenic loops for more than 100 years, his office said, although limits on the roadways they can use began in the 1960s.

The ban de Blasio announced Friday expands a partial prohibition imposed in 2015, when de Blasio barred traffic in the park north of 72nd Street.

Last year, de Blasio banned all cars from Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

