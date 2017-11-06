Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio paid tribute Monday morning to the eight people — including five Argentinean tourists — killed in a suspected terrorist attack in lower Manhattan last Tuesday.

“We share the same heartache. We share the same grief,” de Blasio said at a solemn ceremony along the TriBeCa bike path where five Argentinean friends were hit by a pickup truck driven by a suspected terrorist who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

De Blasio and Macri laid wreaths of white hydrangeas and white roses along the West Street bike path.

“We will forever remember them as New Yorkers, and feel they are a part of us,” de Blasio said.

Macri thanked de Blasio and New Yorkers for the support shown to the family and friends of the fallen Argentineans.

Macri lamented that “five families have been destroyed by this act” of terrorism.

“The best way to seek peace is to go on with our lives . . . what these people want is for us to panic,” Macri said in Spanish, referring to the Islamic State

The Argentineans killed in the attack — Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi — were old high school friends on a reunion trip.

Also killed in the attack that left a dozen others injured were: Nicholas Cleves, 23, of New York, Darren Drake, 32, of New Milford, New Jersey, and Ann-Laure Decadt, 31, a Belgian tourist visiting the city with her two sisters and mother.

Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old native of Uzbekistan, was detained at the site of the attack. He has been charged by federal prosecutors with providing material support to ISIS, and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.