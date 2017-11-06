This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 65° Good Afternoon
Overcast 65° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Bill de Blasio, Mauricio Macri mourn Argentines killed in attack

NYC mayor and Argentina’s president laid wreaths of white hydrangeas at the site of last Tuesday’s terrorist attack.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Argentina's President Mauricio

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Argentina's President Mauricio Macri laid wreaths Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at the site where eight people, including five Argentinean tourists, were killed in a terror attack last week. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang / File

By Laura Figueroa Hernandez  laura.figueroa@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio paid tribute Monday morning to the eight people — including five Argentinean tourists — killed in a suspected terrorist attack in lower Manhattan last Tuesday.

“We share the same heartache. We share the same grief,” de Blasio said at a solemn ceremony along the TriBeCa bike path where five Argentinean friends were hit by a pickup truck driven by a suspected terrorist who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

De Blasio and Macri laid wreaths of white hydrangeas and white roses along the West Street bike path.

“We will forever remember them as New Yorkers, and feel they are a part of us,” de Blasio said.

Macri thanked de Blasio and New Yorkers for the support shown to the family and friends of the fallen Argentineans.

Macri lamented that “five families have been destroyed by this act” of terrorism.

“The best way to seek peace is to go on with our lives . . . what these people want is for us to panic,” Macri said in Spanish, referring to the Islamic State

The Argentineans killed in the attack — Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi — were old high school friends on a reunion trip.

Also killed in the attack that left a dozen others injured were: Nicholas Cleves, 23, of New York, Darren Drake, 32, of New Milford, New Jersey, and Ann-Laure Decadt, 31, a Belgian tourist visiting the city with her two sisters and mother.

Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old native of Uzbekistan, was detained at the site of the attack. He has been charged by federal prosecutors with providing material support to ISIS, and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

By Laura Figueroa Hernandez  laura.figueroa@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Striking bus drivers for Baumann & Sons picket Union: School bus drivers in 4 districts on strike
Suffolk County police investigate a crash on Cuba Police: 1 person killed in Greenlawn crash
The Vickery Gate at the main entrance of Congressional oversight panel meets at USMMA
A Midcentury ranch built in the mid-1950s by $1.695M Suffolk home comes with peninsula
A grand jury has returned an indictment against Records: Upgraded charges in fatal dirt bike crash
This version of oysters Rockefeller at The Haylard Award-winning chef transforms hotel eatery