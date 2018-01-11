A mayoral panel tasked with the fate of controversial New York City statues and monuments of historical figures such as Christopher Columbus has recommended that all but one stay put, but that the government affix signage explaining the various controversies, according to a report issued Thursday night.

The Columbus statue in his eponymous circle near 59th Street — a source of Italian-American pride but animus to American Indian groups over his treatment of natives he encountered — should get “new historical markers” nearby, and the city ought to commission a new monument to indigenous people, the 42-page “historical reckoning” report recommended.

“Reckoning with our collective histories is a complicated undertaking with no easy solution,” de Blasio said in a written statement, adding: “We’ll be taking a hard look at who has been left out and seeing where we can add new work to ensure our public spaces reflect the diversity and values of our great city.”

De Blasio established the 18-member panel following his tweet in August, posted after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counterprotester was slain. Across the country, there has been a debate over whether to remove monuments to Confederate symbols, and vandalism by those who say the government isn’t acting quickly enough. De Blasio said last year that the panel would scrutinize “all symbols of hate” in the city, where vandals also desecrated several controversial statues like Columbus’.

More than 800 monuments, statues and markers were considered by de Blasio’s commission.

The only statue to go: one near Central Park at Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street of Dr. J. Marion Sims, the father of gynecology, because he pioneered the field by experimenting on slaves who gave questionable consent. Sims’ statue is to be moved to Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn under the recommendations.

One of Theodore Roosevelt outside the Museum of Natural History showing the former president on a horse with indigenous and black men at his side will stay, but “add signage” and work with the museum to design “educational programs” on “multiple interpretations” of the sculpture.

A sidewalk marker in lower Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes installed during World War I to honor Henri Philippe Pétain for valor — who became a Nazi collaborator in World War II — will stay, even though de Blasio had tweeted last year that the plaque would be “one of the first we remove.” He had blamed his staff for tweeting the wrong thing. The city will aim to “add context.”

The panel’s suggestions must be greenlighted by the Public Design Commission under the law.