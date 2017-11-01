New Yorkers reacted with “strength and perseverance” in the hours after the lower Manhattan terror attack that left eight people dead and 15 injured, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning.

“People are not going to have their lives changed by someone trying to undermine our society,” the mayor said on CNN, one of several morning interviews he did.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also made the round of morning radio and television shows, saying the fact that life was returning to normal Tuesday night and Wednesday morning was proof that terrorism failed.

He said he attended the Halloween parade in Greenwich Village later Tuesday, just hours after the attack.

“I think New Yorkers settled way down quickly, so much so that they came out for a parade that night,” he said.

Both officials said it appeared that the man who drove a truck, killing and maiming along a Manhattan pathway Tuesday afternoon, was a lone wolf terrorist.

“All the evidence points to lone wolf . . . we don’t have anything new beyond that,” Cuomo said.

The suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, 29, of Paterson, New Jersey, was shot by a NYPD officer and remained hospitalized, police said.

Saipov drove a rented truck down the crowded pathway along the Hudson River before crashing into a school bus.

Both de Blasio and Cuomo said officials are constantly reviewing whether more physical barriers are necessary to block such vehicular terrorism.

“We’re going to go immediately and see what changes are needed in that area,” de Blasio said.

The governor said that adding physical barriers was only one way of hindering terrorism.

“We cannot do this with concrete barriers, and you don’t want to live in a world where you need to,” he said.

Cuomo said that lone wolf attacks are difficult to prevent because there often is no hint of radicalization on social media and no indication from intelligence sources.

“In the lone wolf scenario, it’s very hard to police,” Cuomo said.

Nonetheless, “Today is a normal day, so they failed,” he said in one interview.

“They are depraved cowards who fail,” he added in another interview.