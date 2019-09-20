New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday morning ended his bid for president, citing his failure to qualify for the third and fourth debates as an inflection point.

“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this election, and it’s clearly not my time,” de Blasio said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The Democrat said he would return to governing New York City and fighting for working people.

Breaking: Bill de Blasio announces he is ending his presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/vL8GcX3xV5 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) Sep 263, 2019

De Blasio’s campaign for president was mired in low polling numbers, even showing less than 1 percent support among New York voters in a recent Siena College poll.

He told “Morning Joe” he did not yet know who he would endorse for president.

“I think we need a progressive,” he said. “I think that’s how we move the country. I think that’s how we’re going to win.”

The mayor had announced his 2020 presidential run by heading to the Statue of Liberty, where he said the country is in an "identity crisis" around immigration, which he called "the founding and unifying element of the American experience."

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We are figuring out who we are," he said then. "There are American values we need to return to and fight for in order to achieve our greatest potential."

On his campaign's first day, he dived into an insult match with President Donald Trump.

"He's a con artist. I know his tricks. I know his playbook," the mayor said.

Trump tweeted then that de Blasio was "considered the worst mayor in the U.S."

The Republican president said, "He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he's your man. NYC HATES HIM!"

When de Blasio took office in 2014, he seemed briefly poised to become a leading voice for an emerging left wing of the Democratic Party. His central message was fighting income inequality, a theme he hit in the video announcing his presidential candidacy.

"There's plenty of money in this world. There's plenty of money in this country. It's just in the wrong hands," he said.

Liberal enthusiasm faded during his first term, partly because of political missteps at home and the emergence of bigger names elsewhere. He faced obstacles trying to distinguish himself in a crowded field.

With AP