TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
NewsNew York

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's ending his run for president

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio takes

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio takes questions from reporters at One Police Plaza in Manhattan on Sept. 4. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Emily Ngo emily.ngo@newsday.com @emilyngo
Print

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday morning ended his bid for president, citing his failure to qualify for the third and fourth debates as an inflection point.

“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this election, and it’s clearly not my time,” de Blasio said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The Democrat said he would return to governing New York City and fighting for working people.

De Blasio’s campaign for president was mired in low polling numbers, even showing less than 1 percent support among New York voters in a recent Siena College poll.

He told “Morning Joe” he did not yet know who he would endorse for president.

“I think we need a progressive,” he said. “I think that’s how we move the country. I think that’s how we’re going  to win.” 

The mayor had announced his 2020 presidential run by heading to the Statue of Liberty, where he said the country is in an "identity crisis" around immigration, which he called "the founding and unifying element of the American experience."

"We are figuring out who we are," he said then. "There are American values we need to return to and fight for in order to achieve our greatest potential."

On his campaign's first day, he dived into an insult match with President Donald Trump.

"He's a con artist. I know his tricks. I know his playbook," the mayor said.

Trump tweeted then that de Blasio was "considered the worst mayor in the U.S."

The Republican president said, "He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he's your man. NYC HATES HIM!"

When de Blasio took office in 2014, he seemed briefly poised to become a leading voice for an emerging left wing of the Democratic Party. His central message was fighting income inequality, a theme he hit in the video announcing his presidential candidacy.

"There's plenty of money in this world. There's plenty of money in this country. It's just in the wrong hands," he said.

Liberal enthusiasm faded during his first term, partly because of political missteps at home and the emergence of bigger names elsewhere. He faced obstacles trying to distinguish himself in a crowded field.

With AP

Emily Ngo covers the White House and national politics for Newsday, having followed President Donald Trump to Washington, D.C., after following him on the campaign trail.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
This Greenport building is listed for $1.289 million. Live and work at $1.289M LI building
Department of Health Services Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken Suffolk: West Nile virus found in 5 more mosquitoes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search