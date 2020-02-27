Ex-LI rocker Billy Idol in NYC's 'no idling' campaign

It's an Idol threat.

New York City will pay "Mony Mony" to anyone who submits a video recording of a commercial vehicle illegally idling in a public place, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday with the help of '80s rock star and former Long Islander Billy Idol.

"Bill never idles!" the "Rebel Yell" rocker chanted at a rally in front of City Hall, helping to promote a 2-year-old law under which someone who reports an illegal idler can get 25 percent of the fine.

He said: "My first memories of America, I grew up on Patchogue, Long Island and Rockville Centre, and then I had to go back to England to get this accent, 'cause this really comes in handy. And I came back in the '80s," adding: "You helped me ignite my solo career, so I just wanted to give back to the city, and when I heard about this campaign it just made sense."

To spread the word, the city is spending $1 million for the campaign ads, including those featuring Idol.

Idling is defined under the law as leaving the vehicle in a stationary spot, not in traffic, for at least three minutes, or at least one minute in certain other places like school zones.

Under the "Citizens Air Complaint Program," reports can be filed using the city's "Idling Complaint System" on the New York City Department of Environmental Protection website. So far, 5,000 tickets, starting at $350 for a first offense, have been issued, according to commissioner Vincent Sapienza. The ticket can be challenged through the city's administrative tribunal.

A noncommercial vehicle can't be reported under the program, Sapienza said, because the city didn't want to encourage confrontations. The commissioner said people can report noncommercial idlers by calling 311, and either his agency personnel or the police would be dispatched.

De Blasio said it's bad for the environment for vehicles to idle.

"Idling is just stupid," the mayor said.

Welcoming Idol to the plaza in front of City Hall, de Blasio told him: "I always loved deeply the simple line from 'Eyes Without a Face': 'I spent so much time believing all the lies.' "