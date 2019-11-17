Bloomberg: I was wrong about stop and frisk policy

Former New York City mayor and potential U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg apologized Sunday for his controversial “stop and frisk” policy.

In a speech before the Christian Cultural Center in the East New York section of Brooklyn, Bloomberg told the congregation that since leaving office in 2013 he’s come to understand the policy had affected innocent people in the black and Latino communities and eroded trust with the police department.

“I want you to know that I realize back then I was wrong, and I’m sorry,” Bloomberg said in a video of the speech posted on Youtube.com under Bloomberg’s account.

“Our focus was on saving lives,” Bloomberg said. “The fact is, far too many innocent people were being stopped while we tried to do that. And the overwhelming majority of them were black and Latino.”

Bloomberg said he had sharply cut back on the practice during his final year in office and that statistics showed crime did not increase.

Patrick J. Lynch, president of the New York City police union, the Police Benevolent Association, criticized Bloomberg’s apology as “too little, too late” in a statement Sunday.

“His administration’s misguided policy inspired an anti-police movement that has made cops the target of hatred and violence, and stripped away many of the tools we had used to keep New Yorkers safe,” Lynch said in his statement. Lynch said that “quota-driven emphasis on street stops was polluting the relationship between cops and our communities.”

Following Bloomberg’s apology, the Rev. Al Sharpton tweeted “Whatever his motive, I’m glad to see this.”