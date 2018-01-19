TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Bodies of twin sisters found in check of water leak in Brooklyn, police said.

Neighbors told authorities they had not seen the elderly women since Thanksgiving. Police said there wasn’t any apparent sign of trauma or forced entry to the home.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A complaint about a leak led to the discovery Friday of the decomposed bodies of two elderly twin sisters who, police said, neighbors had not seen since around Thanksgiving.

The bodies were found inside 1023 Union St. in Brooklyn’s Franklin Park section after FDNY units responded to a report of water leaking into the adjacent building at 1021 Union, according to an NYPD spokesman.

After fire department personnel traced the water to the basement of the 1023 address, the bodies of the women, said by police to have been in their 70s, were found upstairs in the two-story attached home. One of the women was found in a bedroom and the other was in a hallway, said the NYPD spokesman.

The bodies appeared to be in an advance stage of decomposition, with the face of one of the deceased unrecognizable, said a law enforcement source. Police said there wasn’t any apparent sign of trauma or forced entry but noted that the heat was not working and the mail had piled up. The cause of death was under investigation by the city medical examiner, police said.

Officials didn’t release the names of the dead women. Police said that neighbors told them the women were inseparable twin sisters.

A check of city property records showed that the building was owned by Marie Lynne Alleyne and Marie Anne Alleyne. They took title to the house in 1988 with a mortgage of just over $16,700, records showed. Mortgage records showed both women were unmarried. A telephone number listed for the location was disconnected.

The NYPD said it initially got a call around 2:04 p.m. Friday about two unconscious adults. An FDNY spokesman said it received a call about 2:28 p.m. about the leak and a person in cardiac arrest. The FDNY at first thought there were three dead at the location but the NYPD revised the number downward.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

This pit bull was thrown out of a SPCA: $2G reward in case of thrown dog
Suffolk County police and the North Patchogue fire Cops: 1 vehicle fled after hitting pedestrian
Terri Alessi-Miceli, CEO of the Hauppauge Industrial Association Group seeks living amenities at industrial park
The exterior of Beach Hut at Meschutt Beach County cancels $2.8M beach concession contract
Superintendent Shimon Waronker during Hempstead's school board meeting Shelved Hempstead schools chief sues for reinstatement
Adam Zimmerman, who graduated Deer Park in 2016, LI’s Zimmerman named to Junior Team USA bowling