NYPD: Boy, 6, seriously hurt in random attack in Queens

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 6-year-old boy suffered a brain injury Thursday when a homeless man slammed him to the ground in Queens, the NYPD said.

The boy was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, police said. He was being treated for brain hemorrhaging after the man, a stranger, attacked him, according to police. The boy's family lives on Long Island, according to published reports. 

Laurence Gendreau, 35, was arrested later Thursday and charged with assault, harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, an NYPD statement said. The alleged attack happened in the Kew Gardens neighborhood.

Citing policies protecting victims, the NYPD declined to say where the boy's family lives. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

