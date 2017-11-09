This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Family: Boy, 3, with dairy allergy died from cheese sandwich

By The Associated Press
Authorities have closed a New York City pre-school after a 3-year-old boy died from what his family says was an allergic reaction after being fed a grilled cheese sandwich.

A GoFundMe page set up by the family of 3-year-old Elijah Silvera says he went into anaphylactic shock Nov. 3 at the Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services in Manhattan. The family says the toddler had a severe allergy to dairy but was given a grilled cheese sandwich by an adult at the pre-K.

Relatives say he was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he died.

City health officials ordered the pre-kindergarten school closed on Wednesday for failing to follow its written safety plan and failing to adequately supervise a child. Agency officials say they're investigating the boy's death.

