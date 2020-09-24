TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
NewsNew York

Breonna Taylor grand jury decision spurs NYC protests

Protesters marched from Brooklyn to Manhattan on Wednesday night after one officer in the Breonna Taylor case was indicted, but not for her death.  Credit: Newsday / Matthew Chayes

By The Associated Press
Print

Demonstrators packed a New York City plaza Wednesday night to protest a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to indict any police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Chanting "Say her name, Breonna Taylor," the crowd then started marching in the street in downtown Brooklyn, past onlookers and honking cars. They were accompanied by musicians, setting a steady drum beat.

The grand jury indicted one Louisville officer in connection to the March 13 killing, but for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s that had people in it. No charges were brought against the two officers who fired their weapon at Taylor, in her home. Prosecutors said they were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

By The Associated Press

More news

Hempstead created a coastal conservation district at the Developers sue to block preservation at Woodmere golf club
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Judge: Bellport wholesaler didn't overcharge as pandemic began
David Sinclair is chief development officer for The Census Bureau counting nation's homeless population
Private school Educators: Adapting to pandemic is key
Chris Morandi, a senior at Mineola High School, Way to Go! Mineola student makes ear relief straps
Jonas E. Salk Middle School in Levittown is Nassau School Notebook: Salk named School of Character
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search