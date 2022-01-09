TODAY'S PAPER
19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire

Firefighters battle multiple-alarm blaze in a high-rise residential

Firefighters battle multiple-alarm blaze in a high-rise residential building at 333 E. 181st St. in the Bronx on Sunday. Credit: David Handschuh

By The Associated Press
Nineteen people, including 9 children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city's fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory.

A fire official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death toll Sunday to The Associated Press, while a city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead.

Dozens of people were injured in the Bronx fire, and at least 32 people were hospitalized. According to the FDNY, approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene Sunday at the Twin Park apartments, a 19-story building on East 181st Street.

Sunday’s fire comes just days after a house fire in Philadelphia left 12 people — including eight children — dead.

By The Associated Press

