New Yorkers looking to help out the victims and survivors of Sunday's deadly apartment fire in the Bronx should be on alert for potential scams, the state's attorney general warned Monday.

The blaze, the deadliest in the city in decades, killed 17 people, including eight children, and injured 60 more. Dozens of other residents have been displaced.

While New York and Long Island residents open their hearts and their wallets to the victims of the fire, Attorney General Letitia James reminded them to be aware of scammers using Sunday’s tragedy to create fraudulent charities and urged potential donors to consult her office’s website for charitable giving tips.

Below is a list of legitimate organizations accepting donations to help the victims.

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York is accepting cash donations that will be used to distribute emergency relief supplies and provide support for the victims and their families. All donations will go toward helping those impacted by the fire.

The Gambian Youth Organization, a Bronx-based non-profit, has established a GoFundMe page to assist families impacted by the fire. The organization has raised more than $400,000 since Sunday. All proceeds will be distributed to the families, according to the GYO.

ICNA Relief New York is also accepting cash donations that will be used to provide victims with food and household items, and cover burial costs and other expenses related to the fire. Donations can be made through Facebook.

BStrong, a charity led by reality television star Bethenny Frankel, is distributing cash cards and "Family Necessities Kits," which include food, personal hygiene products and COVID prevention items to residents displaced by the fire. The organization is also raising money for a fund to help relocate residents who lost their homes in the blaze.