TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Want to help victims of the deadly Bronx fire? These groups are accepting donations.

Tysena Jacobs speaks about escaping Sunday's deadly fire

Tysena Jacobs speaks about escaping Sunday's deadly fire in a Bronx apartment building. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

New Yorkers looking to help out the victims and survivors of Sunday's deadly apartment fire in the Bronx should be on alert for potential scams, the state's attorney general warned Monday.

The blaze, the deadliest in the city in decades, killed 17 people, including eight children, and injured 60 more. Dozens of other residents have been displaced.

While New York and Long Island residents open their hearts and their wallets to the victims of the fire, Attorney General Letitia James reminded them to be aware of scammers using Sunday’s tragedy to create fraudulent charities and urged potential donors to consult her office’s website for charitable giving tips.

Below is a list of legitimate organizations accepting donations to help the victims.

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York is accepting cash donations that will be used to distribute emergency relief supplies and provide support for the victims and their families. All donations will go toward helping those impacted by the fire.

The Gambian Youth Organization, a Bronx-based non-profit, has established a GoFundMe page to assist families impacted by the fire. The organization has raised more than $400,000 since Sunday. All proceeds will be distributed to the families, according to the GYO.

ICNA Relief New York is also accepting cash donations that will be used to provide victims with food and household items, and cover burial costs and other expenses related to the fire. Donations can be made through Facebook.

BStrong, a charity led by reality television star Bethenny Frankel, is distributing cash cards and "Family Necessities Kits," which include food, personal hygiene products and COVID prevention items to residents displaced by the fire. The organization is also raising money for a fund to help relocate residents who lost their homes in the blaze.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

More news

Clean-up crews arrive at the fire scene in
Fatal Bronx fire: Probe into why doors failed to close, FDNY commissioner says
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman issued an order
School boards association says Blakeman has no authority over masking
The Glen Head Post Office is located at
Hamlet's post office closed due to 'partial roof damage,' official says
Michael Valva enters a Riverhead courtroom Monday morning.
Michael Valva murder trial delayed to spring due to pandemic, judge rules
The entire ticket machine system went down around
LIRR: Ticket machines restored after systemwide outage
Jorge Guadron, Islip Town's first Hispanic councilman, at
'We belong in this community,' Islip's first Hispanic councilman says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?