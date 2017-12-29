In the deadliest New York City fire since the infamous 1990 Happy Land Social Club inferno, 12 people — four of them children — were killed Thursday night in a blaze that swept through a Bronx apartment building, officials said.

Four others were critically injured.

It was the worst residential fire in the city since March 2007, when 10 people, including nine children, died after an overheated space-heater cord caused a fire that tore through a four-story home in the Bronx. Eighty-seven people were killed in the inferno at the Happy Land Social Club.

City officials said the death toll from the Thursday fire at the five-story walk-up on Prospect Avenue could go higher as firefighters continue searching the wreckage of the building, where flames started on the first floor just before 6:55 p.m. The scene is about a block from the west side of the Bronx Zoo.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the firefighters were on the scene within minutes but that the flames quickly spread to the upper floors of the building, which had 25 apartments. In temperatures approaching zero degrees, 39 units and 175 firefighters battled the five-alarm blaze, fire officials said.

“It’s one of the worst losses to life in a fire in many years,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said from the scene about 10 p.m. “Thank God because of the FDNY’s quick response . . . at least 12 people were rescued and will survive, but the search of the building continues.”

Early Friday the NYPD listed those who died as 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 7-year-old girls and an unidentified male child; three women ages 19, 37 and 63 years old, and an unidentified woman; and four men who remain unidentified.

The youngest female victim, the 63-year-old woman and three adult males were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, the NYPD said, while the other two girls, the 19-year-old, the 37-year-old woman and another female were pronounced dead at Saint Barnabas Hospital. The unidentified male child and another adult male were pronounced at Jacobi Medical Center.

Six firefighters and one emergency medical technician also were treated for minor injuries, a fire official said.

One resident, security guard Thierno Diallo, 59, said he was sleeping in his basement apartment and was awakened by banging on the door and screams of “fire, fire, fire, get out!” He said that as he ran out, glass rained down on him.

“I just came out in my bathrobe,” Diallo said. “I did everything to save my life . . . I left with no socks, nothing.

“Somebody from next door gave me socks.”

Another resident, Diana Reyes, who lives in apartment 12, took the fire escape to flee the flames and helped bring down someone else’s two children, according to Robert Gonzales, a friend of Reyes.

She was taken to a Red Cross shelter.

“I know that she’s safe at least,” said Gonzalez, of the Bronx.

City officials said it was too early to talk about the cause of the fire but that updates would be given as soon as possible.

“In a department that’s no stranger to tragedy, we’re shocked by the loss,” Nigro said at the scene. “People died on various floors of the apartment.

“This tragedy without question is historic in its magnitude. Our hearts go out to every family that lost a loved one here and everyone that’s fighting for their lives,” Nigro said.

City officials opened a nearby school on Crotona Avenue to serve as a shelter and information center. Red Cross was also at the scene to provide housing and other help.

City Buildings Department records show the structure is a walk-up apartment building, The Associated Press reported.

With John Valenti, Joan Gralla and Pervaiz Shallwani