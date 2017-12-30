Donated toys, toiletries, clothes, linens and food are piling up in a Bronx school gymnasium to help families left homeless Thursday night in New York City’s deadliest fire in more than a quarter century.

Just blocks from the fire — an accident caused by a 3-year-old boy playing with the burners of a gas stove that killed 12 people — strangers from across the city came to drop off donations.

“By the grace of God go I,” said Leslie Ottley, 51, of Staten Island, with a bag of packaged socks and underwear she just bought at a Target store. “It could be any of us. I know people would do it for me.”

Chaotic Scene Outside Fatal Bronx Fire

Ottley, a New York City Transit bus dispatcher, knows no one in the Bronx and had no business in the borough. But on Saturday morning, she drove in the snow, handed two police officers outside the school a plastic bag of colorful staples for boys and girls, and drove back to Staten Island.

Pausing around the corner from the burned-out apartment building on Prospect Avenue, Ottley said she was especially struck by the heartbreaking tragedy and how it may haunt the boy’s family.

“What really moved me was that it turned out to be a little boy, just being a kid, that caused so much,” Ottley said. “For his mom and himself, just going through life, from here on out, that’s something that’s going to follow him. His mom is probably feeling guilty.”

Thursday’s fire, which killed eight adults and four children, started in the boy’s family’s first-floor kitchen. The boy screamed; his mother, in another room, grabbed him and her 2-year-old son and fled. The three survived but didn’t close the apartment door, allowing the fire to spread to a stairwell like a “chimney” through the rest of the five-story building, officials said.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The drive was organized by the Church of St. Martin of Tours, a Catholic church in the neighborhood.

Church secretary Martha Rodriguez, 48, of Parkchester, said that as of 10:30 a.m., hundreds of people had dropped off donations. The drive continues Saturday until 4 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday at 2239 Crotona Ave.

The NYPD and other city agencies are coordinating the distribution of the donations, Rodriguez said. About 40 church volunteers were opening the plastic bags and sorting the donations onto tables ringing the gym, Rodriguez said.

Kenneth Gorman, a captain with the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau, said that the department planned to bring fire victims to the gym to walk through the donated items and pick what’s needed.