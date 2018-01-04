TODAY'S PAPER
13th person dies one week after Bronx apartment fire

The blaze, started by a 3-year-old boy playing with a gas stove, killed 12 people on Dec. 28, officials said.

A 13th person died one week after a

A 13th person died one week after a fire in a Bronx apartment building killed 12 people on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, officials said. Photo Credit: David Handschuh

By Ellen Yan
Another person died of injuries in the apartment building fire that claimed 12 others last week in the Bronx, the NYPD said Thursday.

Holt Francis, 27, was one of four critically injured people rushed to the hospital after a Dec. 28 fire started in a first-floor kitchen and quickly swallowed up the five-story apartment building, police said.

City officials determined the blaze was started by a 3-year-old boy playing with a gas stove. Flames spread quickly because the mother grabbed her two children to escape but left her apartment door open, authorities said.

The other victims ranged in age from 7 months to 58 years old, including seven adults and five children, police said. Several more were rushed to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, including firefighters and an emergency medical technician,

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro had said the firefighters were there within three minutes but the flames quickly spread to the upper floors of the building, which had 25 apartments. In frigid temperatures, 39 units and 175 firefighters battled the five-alarm blaze, fire officials said.

An NYPD spokesman Thursday said he did not immediately know how many of the fire victims remained hospitalized.

