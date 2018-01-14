TODAY'S PAPER
Bronx fire kills 2 inside Throggs Neck housing development, fire officials say

Two people were killed in the fire in a Throggs Neck Housing Authority apartment in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, officials said. Photo Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
A father and his teenage daughter died when a fire broke out in a Bronx apartment on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze started just after 12 p.m. in the fourth floor apartment of a Throggs Neck Housing Authority building, an FDNY spokeswoman said.

The 62-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter, who were not immediately identified, were found inside the apartment, police said. They were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before bringing it under control at about 1 p.m., the spokeswoman said. A total of 12 FDNY units responded.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

