Fatoumata Tunkara and her 5-year-old son, Omar Jambang, were visiting the Bronx building where Omar attended day care on the 19th floor when a fire broke out Sunday in a duplex below.

Smoke spread up from that apartment on the second and third floors, killing the mother and child — two of the fire’s 17 fatalities, all of whom died of smoke inhalation.

"It was kind of like the wrong place at the wrong time," said Jantae Susso, the wife of Tunkara’s cousin, Ansumana Susso.

Omar was among the fire’s youngest victims, also including a 2-year-old boy and two 5-year-old girls, according to a roster released by the NYPD. Many of them are immigrants from the West African nation of Gambia, or the U.S.-born members of Gambian immigrant families, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

Sunday’s blaze was sparked by an electric space heater in the second-floor bedroom of a duplex apartment that a person briefed on the FDNY investigation said had been left on for days.

As the family in that duplex fled, the unit’s door was left open, and it failed to self-close as required by New York City law, sending smoke throughout the building, according to the FDNY.

The occupants of the duplex made it out alive, FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer said on Tuesday.

Separately, a married couple who live in the building are suing the owners for $3 billion, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday seeking class action status.

The owners had "actual notice of defective conditions" while the plaintiffs and others who lived there had "no negligence," alleges the suit, filed in State Supreme Court in the Bronx, by Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez.

The suit alleges that building owners failed to ensure that the self-closing door apparatus worked and that smoke detectors properly functioned. It says heat was not adequate in the building and smoke alarms that would "go off all the time."

The owners could not be immediately reached for comment on the lawsuit.

But earlier in the week, Kelly Magee, a spokeswoman for the owners, said that in July its maintenance staff fixed a lock on the front door of the duplex and at the same time checked the self-closing mechanism, and it was working. She said no problems were reported subsequently, and that alarms in the building appeared to be working properly on Sunday.

Some residents are being let back in the building. Others are left to mourn.

Tunkara, 44, was a divorced mother who leaves behind four children, three in the Bronx and one in her home country of Gambia.

Susso, 28, of the Bronx, said Tunkara was active in the building's closely knit community, where numerous families come from Gambia.

"She was very kind, loving and caring," said Susso. "She tried to help anybody."

Tunkara grew up in Gambia and came here about 20 years ago "to make a better life for her family."

She lived in the Bronx with Omar and another son, Abdulate Cham, 19, and two daughters, Miriam Jambang, 9, and Fatima Cham, 16, she said. Her son, Muhammed Cham, 14, is in Gambia, Susso said.

Ansumana Susso, 34, of the Bronx, said his cousin was a bright spirit and people loved to be around her.

He recalled that Tunkara was a central figure in the family, helping them to keep in touch on social media while they were scattered between two countries. She helped raise money for other family members when they needed it, he said.

She worked braiding hair, Ansumana Susso added.

Omar was an energetic child who loved to play video games on his computer, including Minecraft. He also loved cars.

"He was very, very energetic," Ansumana Susso said. "You would have to fight with him to get him away from his iPad."

The family is in shock over the tragedy.

"It was something that happened very fast," he said. "Everybody’s grieving."

The family is getting a lot of support from others in the Gambian community.

Ansumana Susso said he is angry over the reported problems with doors that were supposed to automatically close to contain such a fire, but apparently did not.

"This is a complete disaster," he said. "It could have been avoided. I am very, very upset."

The family said it plans to bury the remains of Tunkara and her son in Gambia.

The family struggled financially and the Sussos have started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for them.

As of Tuesday, 15 victims of the fire remained hospitalized in intensive care.

One of those still recovering is Aisha Janneh, whose sister Sera died in the fire.

Their relative Mare Janneh said Aisha, 27, is improving.

"She’s doing good. She’s progressing," Mare said, adding that the family is looking forward to when she’s released from the hospital.

"We’re praying soon," Mare said.

