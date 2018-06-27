TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Bronx teen murdered in gang-related attack honored at funeral

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz’s murder “touched the whole world,” one mourner said.

Funeral service for Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as "Junior"

Funeral service for Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as "Junior" was victim of gang violence in a case of mistaken identity service held at Our Lady of Mounty Carmen Church in the Bronx today June 27, 2018 Photo Credit: John Roca

By Nicole Brown and Alison Fox nicole.brown@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Hundreds of people gathered at a Bronx church Wednesday morning to pay respects to the Bronx teen who was murdered outside a bodega in a case of mistaken identity last week, as six suspects extradited from New Jersey were charged in his murder.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, 15, was dragged out of the store and stabbed repeatedly with machetes in the gang-related attack, caught on video on June 20. Eight men, some of whom are alleged members of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, have been arrested in connection to the murder.

Family and friends filed into Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Belmont just after 9:30 a.m. His father, Elisandro Guzman, touched the coffin, which was covered in a white cloth, before taking his seat.

Uniformed members of the Police Explorers, the NYPD youth program that Junior belonged to, occupied more than a dozen pews, while other mourners wore Yankees apparel or shirts displaying #justiceforjunior. A solemn “Hallelujah” rang out in the church at the beginning of a ceremony that lasted just under 90 minutes.

As the coffin was carried outside, pallbearers were greeted by the hundreds more who had gathered, chanting “Justice for Junior!”

Outside, Bronx resident Maryrose Mangini, 56, said she used to live across the street from where the attack happened.

“Just to see the videos and what this boy endured and how people did not help him, I can’t,” she said. “I’m just lost for words. I just want this violence to stop and justice for Junior.”

Fellow Bronx resident Ada Laureano, 74, said her nephew went to school with Guzman-Feliz.

“This touched the whole world,” she said. “I just feel that this is the only place that I could be today to pay my respects to this child who died so tragically. My heart is broken.”

Wakes on Monday and Tuesday offered others the opportunity to gather and remember the 15-year-old as the eight suspects were arrested.

On Sunday 19-year-old Kevin Alvarez, of the Bronx, was arrested in the city and charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault, and on Tuesday 23-year-old Elvin Garcia, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

On Wednesday, the six suspects taken into custody in Paterson, New Jersey, were brought to New York and charged with varying offenses. Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport, New York; Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson; and Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24, of the Bronx, were charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder, manslaughter, and gang assault, police said. Charges against Danel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx, Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx, and Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx, included second-degree murder, manslaughter and gang assault.

Nicole
By Nicole Brown and Alison Fox nicole.brown@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @ncb417

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

More news

Heather Johnson, President of Coalition Against An UnSound Coalition to fight Cuomo's Sound crossing proposal
Democratic congressional candidate Perry Gershon before a debate Democrats heartened by LI primary turnout
Dean Skelos, left, and his wife, Gail, leave Witness: Skelos held firm 'hostage' for son's raise
Rob Walker leaves federal court in Central Islip Trial of former Mangano aide to last a week, prosecutors say
Kevin Coyne, president of the Brentwood Teachers Association, Supreme Court's union ruling no surprise to LI labor leaders
Officials in Democrat-controlled Babylon Town are proposing adding Town plans hearing on ward district code changes