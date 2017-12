New York City police say an officer has shot and wounded an armed man in the Bronx.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Mott Haven section of the borough. Police say the man was shot once in the chest.

Authorities say the man was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition. No police officers were injured.

According to police, a weapon has been recovered. The type of weapon isn't clear.

No other information has been released by police.