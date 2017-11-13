New York police confirmed Monday night that a police officer shot a suspect dead after two females were stabbed in the Bronx shortly before 8 p.m.

An NYPD spokesman, who declined to provide more details, citing the preliminary stages of an investigation, said two females had suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Public information officers said at about 8:45 p.m. that the shooting and stabbings occurred at about 7:44 p.m. at 1974 Hughes Ave. in the area covered by the 48th Precinct in the East Tremont neighborhood.

The NYPD tweeted: “There’s been a police involved shooting in the #Bronx within the confines of the @NYPD48Pct. Expect emergency personnel near Hughes Ave. and 178 St.”

No officers were injured, police said, and they declined to provide information about the person who was shot, the victims or the reason for the confrontation.