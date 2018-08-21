Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
68° Good Morning
NewsNew York

2 Bronx men indicted in assault of off-duty Hempstead cop, DA says

Officer Joseph Page accidentally shot himself in the leg during the attempted robbery last month, prosecutors said.

The scene of the shooting at Sedgwick Avenue

The scene of the shooting at Sedgwick Avenue and Hall of Fame Terrace in the Bronx on July 21. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Two men have been indicted on charges that they beat and attempted to rob an off-duty Hempstead police officer last month in the Bronx, prosecutors said.

The two Bronx men have been in custody since July 21, when Officer Joseph Page shot them, prosecutors said. Page also accidentally shot himself in the leg during a fight with the men.

Saikou Sumareh, 20, and Musa Krubally, 24, were arraigned Monday on an indictment charging them with several counts of robbery and assault, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a news release.

Page was in a sport utility vehicle at Sedgwick Avenue and Hall of Fame Terrace when a Toyota sedan rear-ended him on the morning of July 21, according to the district attorney's office and police accounts at the time.

As Page and the other driver were talking, a Nissan sedan stopped and two men got out, officials said.

A passenger in the Toyota sedan then got out of that car and all four assaulted Page and stole gold chains he was wearing, the district attorney's office said.

“According to the investigation, the victim said he saw the butt of a firearm and subsequently pulled out his own gun and fired at the individuals,” the prosecutor’s news release said.

Page shot Sumareh in the arm and abdomen and shot Krubally in the abdomen, the news release said. Page also "suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot." 

The investigation is continuing. Hempstead police could not be reached for comment.

Bail for Sumareh is $50,000 bond or cash, and bail for Krubally is set at $150,000 bond or $75,000 cash, according to the news release. Both are due back in court on Dec. 17.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

JCPenney is opening baby shops at 500 stores New baby shops coming to LI department store
Muslim worshippers gather around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest LI Muslims to celebrate with prayers, feasts
Homeowner Agatha Nadel, whose family recently received an NY American Water customers urge for takeover
Mostly cloudy with chance of spotty showers this Forecast: Chance of showers, high in mid-70s
Stony Brook University freshman Cindy Zhao 17, of New apps bring college life to Gen Z's fingertips
Jackie and Peter Knoepffler, near their home on She lives by the beach but can't wait for summer to end