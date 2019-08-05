Cesar Sayoc, the exotic dancer and drifter whose campaign last year to mail bomb-like devices to 16 Democratic and liberal targets stoked fears that political tensions would turn violent, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Manhattan federal court Monday.

The sentencing by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, against a backdrop of anti-immigrant violence in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, followed Sayoc’s plea to 65 explosives-related counts in March, and the disclosure last month that although the devices looked like bombs, none of them actually worked.

The judge said he was rejecting a life sentence sought by prosecutors because he thought the devices were designed to frighten, but not kill his targets.

“He was not so lost as to wish them dead,” the judge said. Sayoc put his head down and started crying when the sentence was imposed.

Brooklyn-born Sayoc, 57, most recently of Aventura, Florida, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and whose van was festooned with right-leaning bumper stickers, mailed devices resembling pipe bombs to targets including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN and George Soros.

Before the sentencing, Sayoc’s lawyers blamed his actions on steroid use and rhetoric from Trump, and Sayoc told Rakoff he was “very sorry” and wished he could “turn back the clock.”

“I was a very sick man,” he told the judge.

The mailings, court filings say, had pictures of each victim with a red “X” and contained PVC pipes with explosives from fireworks and chlorine-based pool chemicals, as well as shrapnel and clock timers, but the timers weren’t set and wires weren’t connected to a detonator.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sayoc’s defense team described him as a child victim of sex abuse with mental limitations who was “unhinged” by excessive use of steroids and became convinced in the superheated political environment of 2018 that people on the left were out to get him and other Trump supporters, and sent fake bombs as a “hoax” to spread fear.

In a series of hand-scrawled jail letters to Rakoff, Sayoc made some of the same points. But prosecutors questioned whether the design flaws were intentional or just mistakes, and said the mix of chemicals still could have exploded.

They asked Rakoff to impose a life sentence. Sayoc faced a mandatory minimum of 10 years in jail.