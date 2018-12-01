TODAY'S PAPER
Man escapes custody after arrest in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Tyrone Johnson, of Brooklyn, escaped NYPD custody, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
A man allegedly escaped NYPD custody in Brooklyn early Saturday morning after being arrested on an outstanding bench warrant, police said.

Tyrone Johnson, 24, of Brooklyn, was stopped for a traffic infraction shortly before 4:30 a.m. near Osborn Street and Lott Avenue in the Brownsville neighborhood, according to the NYPD. Officers discovered the warrant — a police spokesman did not know its charges — and he was arrested.

Johnson allegedly escaped from the back seat of a marked police vehicle while it was en route to the 73rd Precinct, the NYPD said in a news release. He ran, handcuffed, from the vehicle south on Thomas Boyland Street from Livonia Avenue.

Johnson is described as about 5 foot 9 and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and dark-colored jeans.

Police distributed a photo of Johnson from a December 2017 arrest and are asking the public’s help to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 888-577-4782. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are confidential.

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

