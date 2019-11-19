A school bus and an MTA passenger bus were both struck by gunfire during a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday morning in East New York, Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

No one on either bus was injured, police said.

A 4-year-old was on the school bus, along with the driver and a matron, police said. The MTA bus carried "multiple passengers," police said.

The person killed has been identified only as a 32-year-old man, who police said was shot multiple times. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in nearby Brownsville, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD said gunfire erupted near Pennsylvania Avenue and Dumont Avenue at 8:45 a.m. The scene is near Thomas Jefferson High School, which is comprised now of four small schools also known as the Thomas Jefferson Educational Campus.

Police said the school bus was struck once and that no one aboard was hit. The MTA bus was also was struck once, police said, without reported injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made in the incident and that the location is an active crime scene.