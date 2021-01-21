A Brooklyn man was charged Thursday with killing three elderly women at their senior housing facility after he had befriended them by running errands, the NYPD said.

Kevin Gavin, 66, faces three murder counts in the killings. NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Gavin was identified as the suspect through forensic evidence which he didn’t want to elaborate upon. The killings, Harrison said, had terrorized the hundreds of elderly residents in the area.

The homicides took place between 2015 and this week, Harrison told reporters at a news conference. Gavin, who resided in the area, was familiar with many of the elderly residents at the Woodson Houses, a public housing area for the elderly on Powell Street in Brooklyn, and ran errands for them, said Harrison at a news conference.

The first victim was Myrtle McKinney, 82, who was found dead in her apartment by a home health aide on Nov. 9, 2015, said police. McKinney’s death was originally believed to be from natural causes but was reclassified as a homicide when a stab wound was found on the rear of her neck, said Harrison.

A second victim was identified as Jacolia James, 83, who was found dead by a her grandson in her apartment the night of April 30, 2019, with what Harrison said were suspicious injuries to her face and neck.

The latest victim was Juanita Caballero, 78, who was found in the building with a telephone cord wrapped around her neck on Monday, according to police.

Investigators were cautious about giving out details because the case was in the early stages of investigation. Police sources said it was believed that disputes over money were behind the homicides.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said the case was going to be submitted to a grand jury and he was confident that there would be indictments for murder against Gavin.