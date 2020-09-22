The Brooklyn Municipal Building is to be renamed in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

In the weeks to come, de Blasio said, the city plans to rename the building with the family of Ginsburg, who was born in 1933, grew up in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood and attended her local high school, James Madison.

The building, at 210 Joralemon St., was built in 1924 and houses city government offices, including those that issue marriage licenses, and the departments of buildings, environmental protection, probation and finance.

"That building will carry her name forever more," de Blasio said.

Bader Ginsburg died Friday night of complications from cancer, leaving a vacancy on the Supreme Court that President Donald Trump has promised to fill this year.

De Blasio said the building renaming will be an inspiration to Brooklynites.

"We want to make sure we honor her in every conceivable way, and especially in the borough that she came from that gave her so much spirit of her strength and spirit," he said.

Earlier this summer, the city painted "Black Lives Matter" on the street in front of the building.