Five NYPD officers were injured, more than two dozen protesters were taken into custody, and dozens of buildings, cars and police vehicles were damaged or tagged with graffiti during a protest Tuesday night in Brooklyn in response to the fatal shooting of a Black man by police in Philadelphia, police said.

The NYPD said the unscheduled Brooklyn protests began at about 9:15 p.m. in Fort Greene and said protesters ultimately made their way to the Central Court Building on Schermerhorn Street, breaking windows and tagging buildings and vehicles with graffiti en route. Some private residences were tagged as well, the NYPD said.

Police said the property damage was considered to be "extensive" and said several banks, bus stops, a market and a Barnes & Noble bookstore were damaged. Police said the Central Court Building, Civil Court and the base of a Christopher Columbus statue were tagged with graffiti as well.

Nine NYPD vehicles were damaged, police said, with windshields and windows broken, and some tagged with graffiti.

Five officers were injured, including four while making arrests of protesters, police said. The fifth officer suffered arm and leg injuries when he was struck by a vehicle that drove through a police line, the NYPD said.

The circumstances of that incident remained unclear Wednesday and police said it also was not clear if that driver was involved in the protest.

Police said that as a result of the Brooklyn protests, 29 people were taken into custody with 25 of those arrested and released with desk appearance tickets for a wide range of charges, including unlawful assembly and possession of graffiti-making instruments. Four were issued criminal court summonses for violations, police said.

After the Brooklyn protests, police said an NYPD inspector was assaulted and injured when 5th Precinct officers in Manhattan attempted to stop two women and a man from tagging the David N. Dinkins Municipal Building at 1 Centre Street with graffiti at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they believe that incident was in response to both the Philadelphia shooting and the protests in Brooklyn.

In the Manhattan incident, police said one person was issued a summons and another a desk appearance ticket, while a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of marijuana. Arraignment details were unavailable.