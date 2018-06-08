TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
75° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Quaker Hill Cottages bungalow explodes, 4 students hospitalized

A Yeshivas Novominsk rabbi said a 12th-grade class on a graduation trip had just arrived at the bungalow when they smelled gas. Flames burst out moments later

By The Associated Press
Print

MONROE, N.Y. — A bungalow has suddenly burst into flames at a camp in upstate New York, injuring four 18-year-old students from a Brooklyn yeshiva who are hospitalized with burns.

Firefighters were called to Quaker Hill Cottages in Monroe, New York, around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Rabbi Lipa Brennan of Yeshivas Novominsk said a 12th-grade class on a graduation weekend trip had just arrived at the bungalow when they smelled gas. Flames burst out moments later.

The rabbi said the four hospitalized students are expected to recover. Eight other students with minor injuries have returned home with the rest of the class.

Orange County Emergency officials say it took eight fire departments about 40 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Officials are trying to confirm whether gas is to blame for the explosion.

By The Associated Press

More news

Javier Castillo's portrait is seen in Brentwood in Feds add names to list of charged MS-13 members
Executive producer Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of LI chefs react to the death of Anthony Bourdain
Job seekers wait to speak with recruiter Sherry See unemployment rates in your area
Mourners arrive at First Presbyterian Church of East 'Quietly generous' couple killed in plane crash mourned
Smoothie King plans to open a second Long Retail Roundup: Smoothie chain plans second LI store
Horses go out for training at Belmont Park Forecast: Sunny skies, highs near 80 for Belmont