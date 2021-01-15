TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
NewsNew York

New York City bus left dangling from Bronx overpass after crash

The driver and several passengers were injured when

The driver and several passengers were injured when the front half of a New York City bus plunged off University Avenue onto a ramp of the Cross Bronx Expressway below.  Credit: David Handschuh

By The Associated Press
Print

An articulated bus plunged off a bridge in New York City late Thursday, leaving its front half hanging over a highway ramp, its fall broken only by the road below.

The driver was seriously injured in the crash just after 11 p.m. near an interchange of the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways, and seven passengers suffered minor injuries, fire officials said. They were taken to hospitals. No other vehicles were involved.

One part of the bus — essentially two buses connected by a pivot that allows it to navigate turns — remained on the bridge, with the other half vertical, its smashed front end resting on a ramp connecting the two expressways.

"The bus fell approximately 50 feet onto the access road. The patients suffered injuries consistent with a fall from such a great height," Deputy Fire Chief Paul Hopper said in a social media post.

Firefighters planned to secure the fuel and any other hazardous materials before pulling the bus fully onto the road, Acting Battalion Chief Steven Moore said in the post.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it was conducting "a full investigation and will implement lessons learned in order to prevent it from happening again."

"We are certain this was a terrifying incident for those customers on the bus. Our hearts go out to them with hope that they can recover quickly," Patrick Warren, the MTA's chief safety and security officer, said in a statement.

By The Associated Press

More news

Northwell Health chief pharmacy officer Onisis Stefas spoke Experts: Federal, state governments at fault for vaccine rollout
Experts weigh in on what changes to Trump Advocates glad Trump immigration policies coming to end
A house at the corner on Elkton Lane Cops: SUV strikes house after collision with police cruiser
The scene of the crash Friday. Cops: Cyclist, 77, hit, killed by car in East Patchogue
Thomas Tana, 60, of Commack was charged with Attendant accused of fondling himself in front of boy
A registered nurse at Nassau University Medical Center Cuomo: Feds opened 'floodgates of eligibility,' causing a vaccine crush
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search