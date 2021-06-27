TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsNew York

Bystander shot in Times Square, NYPD says

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

A 21-year-old bystander was shot in the back Sunday afternoon in Times Square area, in what was the second shooting of its kind in the city’s top tourism destination in less than two months, NYPD said.

The man was an "unintended target" during a dispute between two groups of unknown men, said Police Officer Arthur Tsui, an NYPD spokesman.

The shooting took place at 5:17 p.m. Sunday in front of the New York Marriott Marquis on 1535 Broadway. Tsui said Sunday evening that the victim, who was shot once and taken to Bellevue Hospital nearby, is expected to survive.

No arrest has been made and the investigation continues, Tsui said, noting that no information is available on where the victim is from or whether he’s a tourist visiting the city.

Police arrested Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, last month, in Florida for the May 8 shooting that wounded three tourists, including a 4-year-old girl.

Check back here for updates on this developing story

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

More news

Former Town Clerk Jo-Ann Raia speaks at dedication
Dix Hills park renamed for town supervisor, husband
Longtime Long Island priest William Koenig, also bishop-elect
Potential Communion ban for Biden a reckoning for LI Catholics
Janet D'Addario, a philanthropist and wife of D'Addario
Foundation founder, singer Janet D'Addario dies at 72
A man takes a late afternoon bike ride
LI preps for semi-normal holiday week, as virus cases remain low
PSEG responds to a power outage caused by
LIPA, PSEG reach terms on new contract
Central Park Estates in Bethpage.
Federal government wants to depose Oyster Bay supervisor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?