Bystander shot in Times Square, NYPD says

A 21-year-old bystander was shot in the back Sunday afternoon in Times Square area, in what was the second shooting of its kind in the city’s top tourism destination in less than two months, NYPD said.

The man was an "unintended target" during a dispute between two groups of unknown men, said Police Officer Arthur Tsui, an NYPD spokesman.

The shooting took place at 5:17 p.m. Sunday in front of the New York Marriott Marquis on 1535 Broadway. Tsui said Sunday evening that the victim, who was shot once and taken to Bellevue Hospital nearby, is expected to survive.

No arrest has been made and the investigation continues, Tsui said, noting that no information is available on where the victim is from or whether he’s a tourist visiting the city.

Police arrested Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, last month, in Florida for the May 8 shooting that wounded three tourists, including a 4-year-old girl.

