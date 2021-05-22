Three men died early Saturday morning — including one from Freeport — after the car in which they were occupants was driven into a barrier and ended up submerged in Queens’ Newtown Creek, according to the NYPD.

Two of the men have been identified by the police: Quameek Mack of East Avenue in Freeport, and Luis Cuadros, 30, of Lamont Avenue in Elmhurst, Queens. The name of the third man had not yet been determined.

The police had responded to a 911 call of vehicle in the water near 29-01 Borden Avenue at 4:46 a.m., and NYPD divers found a submerged vehicle with the three men inside, a news release said.

An investigation later determined that the car, a Honda, had been driven west on Borden Avenue "at an apparent high-rate of speed" when the driver lost control, struck the barrier and went into the water, the release said. The release did not say which of the three was driving — or whether a fourth person was.