TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 43° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 43° Good Morning
NewsNew York

NY car dealership embraces technology, accepts bitcoin

An Albany car dealerships is accepting payment from customers in the form of bitcoin.

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A car dealership in suburban Albany is accepting bitcoin purchases.

Michael Severance, of Michael's Auto Plaza, tells WTEN-TV the dealership recently started accepting the digital currency. Severance says he became interested in bitcoin as its value rose. The East Greenbush businessman says he wanted his dealership to take advantage of an opportunity.

Bitcoin is the world's most popular virtual currency. Such currencies are not tied to a bank or government and allow users to spend money anonymously. They are basically lines of computer code that are digitally signed each time they are traded. The price of one bitcoin is approaching $20,000.

Severance says he saw people purchasing large pieces of property with the digital currency and figured cars should be no different.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Islanders fans Sean McSwiggan, right, and his sister Long Island faithful all aboard on Isles’ move to Belmont
Ester Bivona, seen here on July 28, 2015, Town’s longtime receiver of taxes resigns
Ralph Colamussi, former owner of Thatched Cottage in Former owner of catering hall ordered detained
A breach caused by Superstorm Sandy at the NPS: Fate of FI breach in Mother Nature’s hands
A shuttered bowling alley located at 100 Schoolhouse Former bowling alley to become assisted living
Suffolk legislator Rob Calarco, speaks at the Suffolk Suffolk OKs public campaign financing